



– Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 243 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,602, including 153 deaths.

There are 5 additional deaths being reported as well. They include:

-A woman in her 60s from Dallas who had been critically ill in an area hospitaL

-A man in his 60s of Dallas who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 60s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite and died in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 70s who lived in Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospitaL

-A man in his 70s who lived in Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospitaL

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 153 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers are in line with what we’ve seen over the last ten days. Although we lost five of our residents today, halfway through the week we are seeing a lower number of deaths than we saw last week which is a promising sign. Hopefully, this plateau will lead to a decrease,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “You can find information about where we are now and where we would be after a 14 day decline by going to Dallas County COVID-19 Health Guidance for the Public which you can download here.”

Residents are still advised to avoid unnecessary crowds, maintain six-foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation and use good hygiene.

“It’s up to all of us to make good decisions to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember, #StayHomeSavesLives,” said Judge Jenkins.

