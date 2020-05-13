HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A North Texas man has lost his job and now officials say the Highland Park Police Department is investigating him for a making a threatening COVID-19 related Facebook post.

Kevin Bain was fired by the law firm where he worked as a document service manager. Thompson & Knight, LLC confirmed that Bain was dismissed after the firm learned of and investigated a post on a page bearing Bain’s name on May 8, where the author allegedly wrote that any business that tells him to wear a mask “will get told to kiss my Corona a**.” The post has since been removed from Facebook.

Earlier this month Whole Foods began asking that all customers wear masks while in the store and provided disposable face covering at store entrances.

“This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve,” the law firm wrote in a statement. “We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”

The Facebook post criticized a Whole Foods in Highland Park for having “reached the limit” for their mask policy. Dallas County remains under an order that allows essential businesses to “refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering,” according to the county website.

“Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my Covid-19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results,” the author of the post wrote.

CNN has been unable to reach Bain. Whole Foods has been contacted for comment, but hadn’t responded as of Tuesday evening.

