DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Juan Vaquero lives in a mobile home on the same Dallas property where a 6-year-old boy was rescued by police Sunday night from a shed, thanks to Vaquero.

Vaquero called Child Protective Services Sunday night when he realized he heard the boy’s voice coming from the shed.

Vaquero told CBS 11, he’d seen the grandmother, Esmerelda Lira, grabbing him by the ear and generally being mean to him before, but he said he’d never witnessed any physical abuse.

But when he got home Sunday night and heard the boy, he talked to him through the shed, recorded the conversation and alerted CPS.

About 30 minutes later, police showed up.

Vaquero shared the audio of his conversation with the boy in Spanish with CBS 11.

Here is the translation of that conversation:

Vaquero: “When did she shut you in there?”

Child: “At six (p.m.).”

Vaquero: “Since six in the afternoon you’ve been shut in there? Son, it’s going to be 10. It’s already 10. Listen. Were you misbehaving with her or why did she shut you in there?”

Child: “It’s been since you gave me a pillow and blanket. That was the first day she put me in this room.”

Vaquero: “Do you have blankets? A bed?”

Child: ‘No.. just… I can walk. Other things. I have that box in here. I can walk, but I can’t move my hands and touch.”

Vaquero: “You said she tied up your hands?”

Child: “Yes.”

Vaquero: “But why would she tie them up?”

Child: “Because she didn’t want me grabbing things anymore.”

The conversation continued:

Vaquero: “Have you eaten?”

Child: “In the morning, yes, but…”

Vaquero: “In the morning? But it’s already night time, son! How can I help you? I’ll give you a jello or a sandwich when you get out in a bit.”

Child: “I can’t open jello. She tied my hands behind my back like the police do. Yes? But with a rope. And she tightened them.”

Vaquero: “And she tightened them?”

Child: “Uh-huh.”

The child went on to say, “She lets me out in the morning. I’ll take a bath. and then we’ll see each other outside.”

Vaquero told the child he was going to leave and call for help.

Child: “Okay.”

Vaquero: “I’m leaving now, son.”

Child: “Okay” (he’s heard quietly crying).

Police found the child behind the home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The child told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview that whenever his grandmother left the home, she put him in the shed, tied him up and told him he was bad. He also said Lira bathed him outside by spraying him with water.

He had been tied up and locked in the shed around 10:30 p.m. the night of the arrests.

The child told police he was always left in the backyard and not allowed to come inside the house. He would be locked up during the night and let out in the morning and given a plastic bag for if he needed to go to the bathroom.

The child’s grandmother Esmerelda Lira, 53, and her boyfriend, Jose Balderas, 66, were arrested.

Bond for Lira is set at $100,000 and Balderas’ bond is also $100,000.

They both facing felony ​charges ​of endangering ​a child for placing him in ​imminent danger.

Two other children were removed from the home and placed in CPS custody.