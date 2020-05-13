FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Whitlock Building Services is a sanitation and cleaning company providing specialized services to both commercial, and construction sites.
Company leaders say they’ve been operating throughout the the COVID-19 pandemic and they are busy enough that now they need to hire for many of their cleaning crew positions.
Bruce Whitlock, the company’s president said, “We have had a number of our clients have asked for deep cleans, disinfectant cleans, we have improved with the number of times they clean their building.”
He said the jobs to work on a cleaning crew are both temporary and permanent and the pay scale varies depending on the position.
“We are at $12 an hour, the lead positions around $13 an hour, the supervisors positions are $14 an hour.”
Whitlock says they are willing to train the right candidate, but they are also encouraging people with prior experience to apply.
