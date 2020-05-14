



– The coronavirus pandemic has affected students young and old. After dealing with at-home schooling for more than a month, and having no prom, seniors are now preparing for very different types of graduation ceremonies.

When it comes to commencement, the type of 2020 celebration being held depends on what school a student attends.

Here is a list of graduation plans for school districts across North Texas:

ALEDO

Aledo High School will host in-person graduation for the Class of 2020 on Friday, May 29 at Bearcat Stadium. The graduation will also be live-streamed.

ALLEN

Allen High School will hold graduation ceremonies on May 22 at Eagle Stadium.

Under the plan, individual seniors and up to five family members will take part in a graduation ceremony on a stage. Students will arrive at scheduled times and have a short video and photograph taken on the stage. They will then exit to the concourse where they will receive their official diploma.

The individual ceremonies will be held simultaneously on four stages. Video clips will be compiled into a searchable Class of 2020 graduation video and graduation portraits will be available as in previous years.

ALVARADO

AISD and Alvarado High School will conduct in-person graduation for seniors on June 5 at Charles Head Stadium.

ALVORD

The class of 2020 graduation ceremony will be on Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium. Gates will open at 7 p.m. If weather interferes the graduation will be moved to Saturday, May 23r d at 8 p.m.

ANNA

The graduation ceremony will remain on May 22 and will take place in the Anna High School parking lot. Each senior will be allowed one vehicle and may fit as many people in it as legally allowed.

ARGYLE

The Argyle Independent School District is holding their graduation on May 18 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

ARLINGTON

All high school graduations in the city will be held at AT&T Stadium.

June 5 Lamar High School

June 6 Arlington High School

June 6 Seguin High School

June 6 Martin High School

June 7 Arlington Collegiate High School

June 7 Bowie High School

June 7 Sam Houston High School

AUBREY

Aubrey High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. at the Texas Motor Speedway. Information about tickets, parking, live streaming, dress code and other guidelines can be found online.

AZLE

The Azle Independent School District will hold their graduation ceremony at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m.

BIRDVILLE

The Birdville ISD will hold their 2020 graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

June 13

Shannon High

Richland High

June 14

Birdville High

Haltom High

BOYD

Awaiting details from district

BRIDGEPORT

The Bridgeport High School graduation ceremony is scheduled to be held at Bull Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

BURLESON

The Burleson Independent School District will host commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, June 6. Using the new stadium’s convertible roof, graduates and their families will experience the new ballpark before it opens.

CARROLLTON-FARMERS BRANCH

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD graduation ceremonies for the Senior Class of 2020 will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth.

Creekview, Newman Smith, Ranchview, Turner and Early College High School will each have an individual ceremony.

8:00 AM – Ranchview & ECHS

11:00 AM – Newman Smith

3:00 PM – Creekview

7:00 PM – Turner

CASTLEBERRY

Awaiting details from district

CEDAR HILL

Announcing details on Friday

CELINA

The Celina High School graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bobcat Field starting at 9:00 a.m.

CLEBURNE

The graduation ceremony honoring the Cleburne High School Class of 2020 will take place Sunday, May 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Globe Life Field. Seating capacity in the ballpark will accommodate the graduates and the anticipated audience in attendance, while complying with safety and social distancing guidelines.

COMMUNITY

The Community Independent School District will hold have an in-person graduation ceremony on May 29 at Braves Field.

COPPELL

Coppell ISD will host virtual as well as in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Virtual ceremonies will air during the originally scheduled dates for graduation. Two separate in-person ceremonies also will be held at Globe Life Park on May 31.

The virtual graduation for New Tech High will be on Friday May 22, and Coppell High School’s virtual ceremony will be on Thursday May 28.

CROWLEY

Crowley ISD is partnering with Coyote Drive-In Theater in Fort Worth to host safe, in-person graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic!

CHS: Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

NCHS: Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m.

DALLAS

The Dallas Independent School District is holding virtual ceremonies held May 22-31. The ceremonies will run on a Dallas ISD Facebook page, and air on select Spectrum TV cable channels.

DECATUR

The Class of 2020 Graduation is now set for Friday, June 5 at 8:20pm @ Eagle Stadium.

DENTON

Denton ISD is partnering with Texas Motor Speedway and fellow Denton County school districts to host in-person graduation ceremonies on their originally scheduled dates.

Ryan High School: Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Fred Moore High School: Friday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Braswell High School: Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

Guyer High School: Friday, May 22 at 3 p.m.

Denton High School: Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

DESOTO

The DeSoto Independent School District will present graduation plans to the school board on May 18.

DUNCANVILLE

From a district spokesperson on 5/13: “We have not made a final decision on graduation just yet. I’m hoping that we’ll have an announcement this week. Our May 28 graduation has been officially postponed but we’re still working through a couple of options for a June date and location.”

EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW

All Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high schools will graduate their Classes of 2020 on May 30 in an open-air celebration at the CTHS Stadium in Fort Worth.

Boswell High School — 8:00 am

Watson High School — 11:30 am

Chisholm Trail High School — 2:00 pm

Saginaw High School — 6:00 pm

EVERMAN

The Everman ISD is holding graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field on June 18.

FARMERSVILLE

Farmersville High School will be conducting a graduation parade on May 21 at 6 p.m. for our graduating seniors and will have a more formal graduation ceremony on July 14 at the Allen Event Center.

FORT WORTH

The Fort Worth ISD will celebrate the Class of 2020 with virtual graduations on Saturday, June 20. The following week students may also choose to participate in outdoor in-person celebrations at either Farrington Field or Clark Stadium from June 23-26.

FRISCO

Frisco ISD has partnered with Toyota Stadium/FC Dallas to host outdoor graduation ceremonies on May 29, May 30 and June 1, 2020.

GARLAND

The Garland Independent School District will host in-person and live video streamed graduation to celebrate and honor the Class of 2020. All the in-person high school ceremonies will be held at Williams Stadium.

June 7 Memorial Pathway Academy

June 8 Sachse High School

June 9 South Garland High School

June 10 Rowlett High School

June 11 Lakeview Centennial High School

June 12 Naaman Forest High School

June 13 Garland High School

June 14 North Garland High School

GODLEY

The Godley Independent School District will hold graduation ceremonies on June 5 at at Wildcat Stadium.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie ISD graduation ceremonies will be held at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

South Grand Prairie High School – Thursday, June 4

Dubiski Career High School – Thursday, June 4

Grand Prairie High School – Friday, June 5

Crosswinds Accelerated High School – Friday, June 5

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy/Young Women’s Leadership Academy/Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute – Friday, June 5

GRANBURY

Granbury High School graduation for the Class of 2020 will be on Thursday, June 4, at Pirate Stadium.

GRANDVIEW

The Grandview ISD Class of 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Zebra Stadium.

HURST-EULESS-BEDFORD

The HEB ISD is partnering with Texas Motor Speedway to host in-person graduation ceremonies on the originally scheduled date of May 31, 2020.

L. D. Bell High School: Sunday, May 31 10:00 a.m.

Trinity High School: Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

The 2020 Highland Park High School commencement will be held Friday, June 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

IRVING

The Irving Independent School District will hold all high school graduations at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Friday, May 29

Singley Academy

MacArthur High School

Saturday, May 30

Irving High School

Nimitz High School

KEENE

Awaiting details from district

KELLER

Graduation ceremonies in the Keller ISD have been moved from May 23 to July 25, but remain at Dickies Arena.

KENNEDALE

Kennedale ISD graduation ceremonies will be held on June 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

KRUM

Seniors at Krum High School have the option of attending in-person graduation ceremonies at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

LAKE DALLAS

Lake Dallas High School graduation for the Class of 2020 is on May 20 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

LAKE WORTH

Lake Worth ISD graduates will have in-person ceremonies on May 30 at W.G. Thomas Coliseum.

LANCASTER

Awaiting details from district

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville ISD graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 will be held at Texas Motor Speedway.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Hebron High School

Flower Mound High School

Marcus High School

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Lewisville High School

The Colony High School

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm ISD will host graduation in-person as originally planned on May 21 at the Texas Motor Speedway. Graduates will accept their diploma in-person on “Victory Lane”.

MANSFIELD

High schools in the Mansfield ISD will have graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field in Arlington on June 2-3.

MELISSA

The Class of 2020 graduation ceremony for Melissa ISD seniors will be on June 5 at Cardinal Stadium.

MCKINNEY

McKinney ISD will have an in-person commencement ceremony at the McKinney ISD Stadium on May 28, 29, and 30. The plan allows each graduate and up to five family members (two vehicle limit) to take part.

MESQUITE

Mesquite ISD will hold graduation ceremonies at Globe Life Field in Arlington on June 7 and 8.

June 7:

North Mesquite High School

Poteet High School

Mesquite Academy

Mesquite High School

June 8:

West Mesquite High School

John Horn High School

NORTHWEST

All four Northwest ISD high schools will observe graduation ceremonies on May 26 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Steele Accelerated High School: 8:30 a.m.

Byron Nelson High School: 11 a.m.

Eaton High School: 3 p.m.

Northwest High School: 7 p.m.

PARADISE

The Paradise Independent School District will hold graduation ceremonies on May 23 at Panther Stadium.

PILOT POINT

The Pilot Point graduation ceremony will be held on May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway.

PONDER

High school seniors in Ponder will graduate at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 19.

PLANO

The Plano Independent School District is holding graduation ceremonies over a seven-day period.

Academy High School

Friday, May 29, 2020

Plano Senior High School

Tuesday, June 2 & Wednesday, June 3

Plano West Senior High School

Thursday, June 4 & Friday, June 5

Plano East Senior High School

Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10

PRINCETON

Princeton ISD altered graduation event will be split into two ceremonies on June 6 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

PROSPER

Prosper ISD graduation ceremonies will be held on June 5 at Children’s Health Stadium.

RICHARDSON

The Richardson Independent School District is holding two separate graduation events in June and July. RISD IS CURRENTLY PLANNING TWO

RIO VISTA

The Rio Vista ISD will hold the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony at Eagle Stadium on June 6.

ROCKWALL

Rockwall ISD graduation events will be held on June 9-10 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

ROYSE CITY

From a district spokesperson on 5/14: “We are still ironing out the details of our graduation ceremony. I can share that we plan to hold graduation on June 22 in the late evening at our football stadium.”

SANGER

The graduation ceremony for Sanger ISD seniors will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 19.

SOUTHLAKE-CARROLL

The Carroll ISD has adopted a modified in-person, outdoor graduation ceremony plan for May 29 at Dragon Stadium.

VENUS

Awaiting details from district

WEATHERFORD

Graduation ceremonies for the Weatherford Independent School District will be held on June 13 at Kangaroo Stadium.

WHITE SETTLEMENT

The White Settlement ISD graduation ceremony will be on June 10 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

WYLIE

The Wylie High and Wylie East graduations will be held on June 6 at Wylie Stadium. Achieve Academy celebrations will be on June 5.