COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 5 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 978, including 290 in Plano. The County has 310 active cases, including 90 in Plano.
A 71-year-old Plano man with a serious underlying health condition is the 30th COVID-19 related death in Collin County and Plano’s 8th.
There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. All four are now recovered. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 294.
As for testing, 12,687 people were tested for the virus in Collin County with 11,674 negative and 978 positive results.
Also, there are 1,635 people currently under monitoring (PUM) in Collin County, including 469 in Plano. A PUM is an asymptomatic person with an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The exposure may be close contact with a confirmed case or with their infectious secretions or clinical specimens; or designation as a PUM by CDC.
COVID-19 testing is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.