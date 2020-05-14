WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas police officers suffered minor injuries after a drunk, 21-year-old woman hit their squad car while they were on the scene of another crash.

It happened just before 4 a.m. as the officers were helping the Traffic Unit on a major accident at southbound I35E at the Marvin D. Love Fwy split, by shutting off the freeway.

All of a sudden, Dominica Lopez, who was travelling southbound on I35E, failed to move over for the marked squad cars and collided front left to the front right of the marked squad car with red lights illuminated.

The squad car rotated counter clockwise and struck both officers.

Lopez had two passengers in her car who were hurt in the collision. Both of the women were 21-years-old. They were transported to Methodist Central.

The woman who was sitting in the back suffered a broken nose. The other passenger, who was sitting in the front, broke her arm.

Both officers were also transported to Methodist Central.

Lopez was arrested for Intoxication Assault X2, a Third Degree Felony.

 

