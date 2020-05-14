



It’s never too late to complete your high school education, and residents are using this motivation to tackle the challenges of online classes during the pandemic.

According to the Fort Worth Public Library, it decided to continue its High School Equivalency class online after the pandemic caused in-person classes and program to be canceled or postponed.

The library said the move to an online class proved to be a challenge due to issues such as technology, but it didn’t stop the students from going for their Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency.

The class is being held through Zoom and entirely in Spanish.

“It was quite a challenge, because most of the students didn’t know how to use a computer before or have limited knowledge to operate a computer,” said instructor Maria Holmes. “The fact that they needed to learn a new app stressed them out a little bit in the beginning.”

The students of this class are adults who are looking to better their lives, which is the reasoning that’s helping them get through this challenge.

“But I have motivation to continue to fight – it is my daughter,” said student Reyna Austin. “I think everyone has something to fight for. I have fallen down many times in my life. Life is not easy but, just as I have fallen down, I get up once again. The more something costs to achieve, the more value it holds.”

Another student, Claudia Salas, said she came to the U.S. when she was 21. She said she found this class in order to improve her and her family’s lives.

“One day, I decided to enroll in English classes and I commented to a classmate of mine that I would like to find classes to get my high school equivalency,” Salas said. “I feel very happy to learn new things.”

Information on classes and programs by the Fort Worth Public Library can be found here.