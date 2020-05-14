WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, dine in, Fast Food, gloves, Masks, McDonald's, McDonald's restaurant, Reopening, Seating, Social Distancing, Texas News


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – When McDonald’s reopens dine-in areas at its restaurants, customers will find workers in masks and gloves, some seating blocked off to accommodate social distancing, and children’s play spaces closed.

Employees will also spend more time disinfecting tabletops and other surfaces as the world’s largest restaurant change seeks to adapt to the coronavirus.

(credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

All McDonald’s restaurants, whether those owned by the company or operated as franchises, must implement the measures as well as follow state and local laws, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in news release.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply