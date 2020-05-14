Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – When McDonald’s reopens dine-in areas at its restaurants, customers will find workers in masks and gloves, some seating blocked off to accommodate social distancing, and children’s play spaces closed.
Employees will also spend more time disinfecting tabletops and other surfaces as the world’s largest restaurant change seeks to adapt to the coronavirus.
All McDonald’s restaurants, whether those owned by the company or operated as franchises, must implement the measures as well as follow state and local laws, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in news release.
