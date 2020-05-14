FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are interested in a job or a new career in banking, Comerica says they are “Now Hiring.”
Nathaniel Bennett, the Chief Diversity Officer and head of Talent Acquisition for Comerica said, “Right now Comerica Bank has about 75 to 90 jobs open in the Dallas Fort Worth market. Our jobs range from our jobs in retail banking centers our commercial underwriting unit, and also within our business bank.”
While the pandemic has caused the closure of many other businesses, Comerica executives say they’ve stayed busy as an essential business.
The jobs they are offering are permanent jobs with full-time positions that offer competitive benefits.
When asked about what kind of a candidate stands out to hiring managers Bennett said, “Really we are looking for talent that has a great attitude. Definitely willing to learn. Also somebody that is curious and is interested in the banking industry.”
If you are looking to apply with Comerica, click here.
