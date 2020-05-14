FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of high school students taking AP exams may have to take them again because of technical problems.
The College Board says it has administered about two-million tests so far and about 1 % of those students experienced technical issues.
The Board made the decision to offer online tests because of the pandemic.
Students complained that they had trouble cutting and pasting their responses.
The College Board believes an outdated browser on the student’s device could be to blame. Others complained that they couldn’t tell if they had completed the test.
The College Board says it has made the screen more prominent and are encouraging students to take a screen grab of the page so they have a record of their exam.
The College Board said in a statement, “We share the deep disappointment of students who were unable to complete their exam – whether for technical issues or other reasons. We’re working to understand these students’ unique circumstances in advance of the June makeup Exams. Any student who encountered an issue during their Exam will be able to retest.”
