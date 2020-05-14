DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Walmart will be opening four more coronavirus drive-thru testing sites in Dallas County on Friday, according to officials.
The testing will be done for residents showing symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath and a cough and also for health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients even if they aren’t show any symptoms.
Officials said residents who are interested will need to see if they qualify and then make an appointment for testing at the Walmart locations. These locations will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The new Walmart testing sites are located at:
- 15757 Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248
- 951 W. Belt Line Rd., DeSoto, TX 75115
- 5302 N Garland Ave., Garland, TX 75040
- 2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett, TX 75088
“We’re pleased to partner with Walmart on this important testing for our community. Testing is critical so that we’re not flying blind as we do everything that we can to keep you safe during a time when our economy is reopening,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
There is already testing being done at other Walmarts in Carrollton, Dallas, Fort Worth and McKinney. More information can be found here.