CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Erring on the side of caution, a total of 12 law enforcement workers in Texas are in self-quarantine after arresting and detaining a suspect who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Officers were called out to a H-E-B grocery store on Wednesday and once there attempted to take a male suspect into custody. Officials say a struggle ensued while making the arrest and the officers proper personal protective equipment (PPE) was compromised.
A police spokesman was unable to confirm why the suspect was arrested or what prompted the call to police.
The suspect was released after being taken to the City Detention Center. The county Public Health District then notified the department that the suspect had tested positive for the coronavirus on two days earlier.
In all, five Corpus Christi police officers and seven detention center workers are in isolation while they await the results of their tests.