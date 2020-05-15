DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother and father are celebrating a rare blessing, growing their family by four during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, just one day before the mandatory stay-at-home and social distancing regulations began in Dallas County.
“This situation is so incredibly rare that there are only about 72 documented cases of spontaneous, identical quadruplets ever,” said Lauren Murray, M.D., an obstetrician-gynecologist on the medical staff at Texas Health Dallas.
Jenny and Chris Marr, parents of the natural, identical quads, had no history of multiples in their family.
The couple did not use fertility treatments. All four babies are identical quadruplets, meaning they shared a single placenta.
The brothers spent 10 weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and nearly a month in the Special Care Nursery at Texas Health Dallas.