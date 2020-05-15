ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The “first-of-its-kind” concert series at Globe Life Field has added more shows after tickets for the original times sold out within minutes, organizers announced Friday.
The QuikTrip “Concert In Your Car” is a four-day event from June 4 through 7 that will allow residents to watch live performances from their vehicles in a parking lot at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark. The performers are popular country music artists.
The original schedule involved a 9 p.m. concert per day that would last about an hour. However, organizers said those tickets sold out quickly after they went on sale to the public and that demand remains high.
In response, it was announced that an additional 5 p.m. show will be added per day and that the tickets for those shows go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Here’s the schedule of performances:
- Thursday, June 4 – Eli Young Band, 5:00 P.M. & 9:00 P.M.
- Friday, June 5 – Whiskey Myers, 5:00 P.M. & 9:00 P.M.
- Saturday, June 6 – Pat Green, 5:00 P.M. & 9:00 P.M.
- Sunday, June 7 – Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler, 5:00 P.M. & 9:00 P.M.
Organizers said many social distancing guidelines will be taken into account for the event such as vehicle spacing and bathrooms.