CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ali and Michael Hoffman know how to light up a suburban kitchen.
The Carrollton father-daughter duo is lifting spirits around the world during this pandemic.
Their lip sync dance challenge has been viewed more than a million times.
Michael says there was no arm-twisting required.
“It’s pretty much, Ali goes, ‘Dad, we’re going to do something silly’…and I went, ‘okay–let’s go!'”
This isn’t the first time that one of their dance videos has gone viral.
“We did a video five years ago,” shares Ali, a youth minister at a local church. “We were dancing in our kitchen during an ice day storm, and it went viral, so we were like, ‘we’re stuck at home again, so time to dance!’
And do they ever. Fun, they say, is a part of the family DNA. And the dance moves were just a way to deliver a broader message.
“Our reason to do this was to inject some light and levity into the world right now,” says Ali. “It can be consuming, the darkness can be consuming.”
“That’s why we called it the challenge,” adds Michael, a motivational speaker by trade. “When it’s a little dark, that means we need to be brighter.”
And while they didn’t necessarily expect such a worldwide response, both admit, it has been a fun surprise.
“It’s a lot of been– Whaaat?” shares Ali with a laugh.
“That’s been the funnest thing,” says Michael. “Love notes from all over the world… that’s been the biggest joy for me, anyway.”
And speaking of love notes, Ali has received multiple marriage proposals, something she concedes with a laugh, while her dad jokingly warns that all offers still have to be vetted by family.
Still, he says, “That they love the most is that I am for her, and she is for me, and Mom comes in and what you don’t see if that Ali whispers `just go for it’ and Mom rocks it!”
“The world can be very dark right now,” warns Ali. “So be light and chose joy. You have more impact than you know.”