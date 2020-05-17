DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials reported 205 more case of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Sunday. Three of those deaths are patients who died at their long-term care facilities.

The six deaths also include an Irving man in his 30s, a Richardson man in his 70s and a Mesquite man in his 90s who was also a resident at a long-term care facility. These three had been hospitalized.

The other three patients were a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s who died at their long-term care facilities in Dallas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County is now at 7,455, along with 176 total deaths. Dallas County has the second-highest case count in Texas behind Harris County, which crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday.

Officials also reported that over 80% of patients who required hospitalization and named their employment have been “critical infrastructure workers.”

According to officials, this includes workers in health care, transportation, food and agriculture, and first responders.

Officials said about two-thirds of hospitalizations have been residents under 65 years old and that about half of them do not have high-risk conditions.

“Our last three days of positive cases have been lower than in the previous 10 days and that is a good sign. We announced the deaths of another six residents today. Increasingly, it is up to all of you to determine the trajectory of where we go in this COVID-19 pandemic. Please avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and at businesses and use good hygiene,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.