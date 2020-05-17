Corrects information that Agape Connect organized Sunday’s event while North Texas Food Bank is holding a similar one on Tuesday, May 19.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lines of vehicles awaiting boxes of much-needed food is becoming a normal sight in North Texas during the pandemic. And, Sunday’s giveaway in Grand Prairie was no exception.
Thousands of vehicles were lined up Sunday morning for a giveaway at Lone Star Park that was organized by the the non-profit organization Agape Connect.
It was another effort to provide thousands of boxes of food to families in need.
“I’ve walked around and I’ve seen a lot of children in their vehicles and they’ve been waiting for a couple of hours to receive food. That’s why we’ve partnered with an organization that’s behind me serving ready-to-go meals,” said Gerson Hernandez with Agape Connect.
Organizers estimate about 3,000 vehicles went through the food bank Sunday.
The North Texas Food Bank will be holding a similar giveaway on Tuesday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Last Thursday, the same kind of scene was present at Fair Park in Dallas, where the North Texas Food Bank gave away thousands of boxes with the help of the National Guard. It was the third time a giveaway like this was held at Fair Park during the coronavirus pandemic.
Agape Connect was the ones who organized it and put this event on. North Texas Food Bank had nothing to do with it.