DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect who shot an officer and then killed himself after trying to run from police in Dallas Saturday evening has been identified as 23-year-old Gamaliel Sanchez.
The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. May 16 after officers saw Sanchez driving in the 2100 block of South Westmoreland Road.
Police said the officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he continued to drive away.
Sanchez reportedly lost control and crashed near South Westmoreland Road and Texas Drive. According to police, he then got out of the vehicle and started firing shots at officers.
Police said one of the officers was shot in the hand during an exchange of gunfire. And while another officer began treating the injured officer, Sanchez ran away on foot.
More officers responded to the scene and a search began for the 23-year-old suspect in the area.
Eventually, officers found Sanchez in the backyard of a nearby home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The injured officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.