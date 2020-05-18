



It’s been an exciting day for us at CBS 11 News as we launched our latest platform to serve all North Texans with the latest news, weather and sports — 24 hours a day.

Starting Monday, we bring you CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.

The new platform won’t replace any of the news programming you are used to seeing over the air, but will offer a mobile platform for all those who prefer to consume the news via on demand live streams.

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth executive producer Cole Henson explains that it’s a 24-hour local news channel that is going to live on the CBS news app and cbsdfw.com.

“You will be able to get it on Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, on your phone and it’s going to be local news wherever you want it, when you want it,” Henson said.

CBSN will also have extended coverage on stories and live events.

“We know the demand for local news is on the rise, and people are consuming it differently. So, this is just another platform to serve the viewers of DFW,” CBS 11 VP and news director Laurie Passman said.

CBSN will also become your source for breaking news in between our traditionally scheduled daily newscasts.

The launch was delayed a bit because of COVID-19, but clearly the pandemic didn’t stop our commitment to you.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase all of that… it’s an extension of our broadcast, it’s another platform and we can get more information out there,” Passman said.

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is now officially up and running, so make sure to check us out here.