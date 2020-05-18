DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will reopen on Monday, June 1st but with many changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, timed ticketing will help minimize physical contact between guests.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees, and these new plans and procedures make that possible. Requiring time-specific tickets to be purchased online minimizes physical contact and helps us determine the right number of visitors at any one time. We have also created a one-way, one-mile path around the garden to make it easier for our visitors to enjoy our beautiful grounds while social distancing,” said Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum President and CEO.

Advance online ticket reservations (up to seven days in advance) are now required for entrance by members and non-members alike.

Also, no tickets will be sold at the gate.

Other specific operating rules include:

Reservations are for four-hour blocks.

Colored wristbands will be given to guests upon entering the garden, indicating the exit time.

The Arboretum will assign all guests a parking location to allow for social distancing at the gates and in the parking lots.

Groups are limited to no more than 5 people. Please be patient and maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of your party.

Gift certificates or other promotional tickets may be redeemed by calling the office number listed above to reserve your time to visit.

A maximum of 1,000 people in the garden at any one time during a four-hour block.

Guests are expected to follow the City of Dallas’s policy and guidelines for wearing face coverings and practice social distancing.

Every person over the age of 2 should consider wearing some form of covering over their nose and mouth such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief when within six feet of another person.

Only two sets of restrooms are open. The restrooms will be limited to 25% of their capacity and you will need to wear a mask.

“We invite you to ‘let nature nurture you,’ especially all who have been confined at home these past few months. Being outdoors rejuvenates your senses and heals your mind and soul. The garden is blooming and ready for summer with begonias, impatiens, salvias, zinnias and more. With the Seward Johnson exhibit also opening soon, we invite you to bring a picnic, take a stroll and enjoy our beautiful gardens. We’ve missed you and look forward to welcoming you back,” said Brinegar.

The Dallas Arboretum encourages visitors to bring their own food and beverages as there is minimal food service available, and to carry out any personal trash when exiting the garden.

Also, water fountains are not operable. There is a refillable water filtration system at the main information booth and vending machines with water and Gatorade only will be available near our Camp House in the middle of the garden.

There are no trams operating and wagon rentals are not available.

All buildings are closed including the Hoffman Family Gift Store, A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion, the DeGolyer House and the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

Members can still get in from 7-9 a.m. for morning walks with an advance reservation. Although members get in free with their current membership, they do need to reserve a time block online and in advance.