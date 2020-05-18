



Health officials are reporting another death from the coronavirus and 224 additional positive cases in Dallas.

The total case count in Dallas County is now 7,679, including 177 deaths. The additional death reported today is of a man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie, and was critically ill in an area hospital.

“Today’s numbers continue a slight downward trend in the number of new positive cases. How well we do in continuing that trend is dependent on all of you exercising good personal responsibility choices. We currently still have significant community spread, which means doctors strongly encourage you to avoid unnecessary crowds. When you must go into a crowd or on public transportation, wear a cloth face covering and maintain 6 foot distancing at all times. Finally, doctors strongly encourage the use of good hygiene which includes frequent hand washing and not touching your face,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 177 total deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

