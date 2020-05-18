LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An overnight disturbance that started by a man calling police saying he “killed someone” ended in an officer-involved shooting in Little Elm.

The man called just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers headed out to the 2300 block of Tisbury Way, which is where the man said the crime happened.

On their way to the house, officers received a second 911 call of a man with a rifle acting aggressively heading east on Tisbury. They found him shortly after, and he was carrying a long-barreled rifle, in the 2400 block of Tisbury Way.

The man threatened officers with the rifle, and officers defended themselves in response. The suspect was shot once.

Officers at the scene rendered first aid along with Little Elm Fire Department emergency personnel.

The man was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was immediately taken to surgery for critical injuries.

After the incident, officers went to the address of the original call and didn’t find anyone who was hurt, much less dead.

The case is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers and Little Elm Police Department Internal Affairs division.

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on administrative leave, which is the department’s standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.