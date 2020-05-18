Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the person who shot at an officer late Sunday night.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the person who shot at an officer late Sunday night.
It was around 11:00 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a person driving a black Mercedes SUV in the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue, near Malcolm X Boulevard.
The passenger in the front seat reached out the window with some type of weapon and opened fire towards the officer.
The officer was not hit and was able to return fire before the driver sped away. Investigators say they don’t know if the officer hit the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.