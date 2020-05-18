  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBSN-DFW
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:armed suspect, Carpenter Avenue, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, gunman, officer involved shooting, shooter, shooting suspect


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the person who shot at an officer late Sunday night.

It was around 11:00 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a person driving a black Mercedes SUV in the 2700 block of Carpenter Avenue, near Malcolm X Boulevard.

(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

The passenger in the front seat reached out the window with some type of weapon and opened fire towards the officer.

The officer was not hit and was able to return fire before the driver sped away. Investigators say they don’t know if the officer hit the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply