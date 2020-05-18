Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What began as a shots fired investigation is now a SWAT situation in a Dallas residential area.
Police say officers were called to a home on Greenspan Drive, in the South Oak Cliff area of Dallas, around 12:30 a.m.
@DallasPD SWAT works a case involving a barricaded person in the 7000 blk of Greenspan Dr. as a result of family violence. @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/Y7OKpcebi0
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 18, 2020
An alleged domestic violence incident ended with a person barricading themselves inside the home with at least one child.
At the scene, CBS 11 News photographer Tim Lavow heard the sound of shots being fired.
Dallas SWAT was called to the scene before sunrise.