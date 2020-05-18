  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – What began as a shots fired investigation is now a SWAT situation in a Dallas residential area.

Police say officers were called to a home on Greenspan Drive, in the South Oak Cliff area of Dallas, around 12:30 a.m.

An alleged domestic violence incident ended with a person barricading themselves inside the home with at least one child.

At the scene, CBS 11 News photographer Tim Lavow heard the sound of shots being fired.

Dallas SWAT was called to the scene before sunrise.

