FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowtown Marathon went off without a hitch on March 1, now the race has come up with a plan to help keep runners on track and moving toward their personal goals during social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cowtown Trailblazers has designed virtual runs and training programs for individual athletes to complete on their own.
There have been virtual scavenger hunts and plogging (picking up litter while jogging) interactive runs to help steer runners toward continued health.
Registration opens today for the Blast from the Past Virtual Run. Anyone can run any half, full or ultra distance for any year from 2009 through 2020. Runners have until October 18, 2020, to complete their virtual race and earn the missing medal from a past series.
If runners need help training for the Blast from the Past or any other event, The Cowtown is starting a virtual training program on June 1. The 20-week program is built specifically for the half, full, or ultra distance athletes and includes detailed weekly schedules, coaching emails, a private Facebook group, Facebook Live speakers on nutrition, injury prevention, and more.
The Cowtown Marathon is the largest multi-event road race in North Texas.. The 43rd annual Cowtown is scheduled for February 26 through Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.
Find out more about the virtual events on the Cowtown Marathon website.