



Dallas County health officials reported 14 more deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, making it the deadliest day the county has seen this far.

Dallas County Health and Human Services also reported 225 new cases, bringing the total case count in the county to 7,904, including 191 deaths.

The additional deaths include:

A Dallas man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Grand Prairie man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Dallas man in his 50s who was found dead at his home.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Mesquite woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Mesquite man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

An Irving woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized.

An Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

An Irving woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had been hospitalized.

A Duncanville man in his 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Garland woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized.

A Mesquite man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

“Today is our most deadly day thus far during the COVID-19 crisis as we report the passing of 14 of our residents. Additionally, we have 225 more positive cases. All this illustrates the importance of you avoiding crowds whenever possible, maintaining a 6 foot distance at all times from people outside your household, wearing a cloth face covering at businesses and on public transportation, as well as practicing good hygiene. As the Governor opens more and more businesses, it’s important that each of us focus not on what is legal, but also focus on what is safe and the recommendations of the public health committee which can be found at http://www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For all Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.