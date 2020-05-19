ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting June first, baseball fans can get their first look of Globe Life Field in Arlington by taking a tour.

Advance tickets for the Globe Life Field Tours will go on sale (online only) to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, May 20, at texasrangers.com/tours.

“Offering these tours provides an opportunity for our fans to get their “first look” at the beautiful new Globe Life Field,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “However, the safety and health of everyone is the main consideration. We will be complying with all CDC recommended guidelines and taking extra precautions to aid in the safety of all employees and guests.”

Tour tickets cost $25 for adults (ages 15-64), $15 for children (ages 4-14), and children under 36” will be admitted free of charge. In addition, $5 from every tour ticket will be donated to support COVID-19 Relief, and other efforts, through the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Guided tours are offered most days, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M., with the exception of dates with preexisting events. Tour groups will be limited in size to follow social distancing parameters. First Look Tours are available for purchase during June and July only.

In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field is limiting the size and style of bags allowed in the facility for tours. Bags larger than 8x4x2 aren’t allowed.