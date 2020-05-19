Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to allow any of the state’s 16 million voters to cast a ballot by mail over fears of the coronavirus.
The ruling Tuesday paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic expansions of mail-in voting in the country.
But it’s almost certain to be appealed by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who says fear of catching the virus doesn’t meet the standard to vote by mail.
Paxton issued the following statement Tuesday:
“The district court’s opinion ignores the evidence and disregards well-established law. We will seek immediate review by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.”
Texas will hold primary runoff elections in July.
