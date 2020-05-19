CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Bankrupt, Business, closure, Coronavirus, Covid-19, dfw, DFW News, Economy, Finance, Fort Worth, North Texas, Pier 1, Stores

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pier 1, the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles, said it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores.

The Fort Worth-based company said Tuesday that it was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

It will start going-out-of-business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pier 1 has struggled to compete with online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon, which sell sofas and coffee tables at a lower price and are delivered to doorsteps quickly.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply