DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have questions about your stimulus check? The IRS says you can now call.
The IRS announced this week it is “starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives to answer some of the most common questions about economic impact payments.”
Those with questions can call the stimulus check hotline at 1-800-919-9835.
The IRS said most questions are available on the automated message for people who call but added that those who need additional assistance at the conclusion of the message will have the option of talking to a representative.
However, when the CBS 11 I-Team called multiple times on Tuesday, no one was able to reach an actual person.
After making it through a series of automated messages, the call looped back to the beginning of the recording. Attempts to enter “0” to reach an operator resulted in the call being disconnected.
While about 130 million Americans have received their stimulus payment, the frustrations have grown for the millions still waiting.