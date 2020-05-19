



-TED Ventures is a management and holdings organization specializing in logistics and consulting services to those in the medical field.

While many other industries are being hit hard with layoffs and loss of jobs because of the pandemic, this company is still hiring.

Alex Stefanowicz the company’s Vice President of Human Resources says they have about a dozen jobs in the DFW area they need to fill soon.

Those jobs he says are, “Pharmacy Tech. I am looking for 1 if not 2 people, certified medical assistants, pharmacy billing, also billing and collections in medicine in general, and occupational therapists are some of the key positions we are looking for right now.”

The jobs all come along with competitive and a full benefits package, according to Stefanowicz.

When asked about what advice he would give someone interested in their company he responded, “I would say come with the skills you have, we have many times found great fits for people who aren’t in the medical industry in the past and that’s something I’ve done in my career. We are looking for the talents people bring with them the dedication that comes with someone… if someone wants to do a good jobs they will do a good job and we will take it from there.”

