NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — The federal stimulus payments now on their way to 150 million taxpayers have generated a flood of questions from consumers, many of whom have expressed frustration at their inability to get an answer from the IRS.
Help is on the way. The tax agency says it’s adding 3,500 workers who will take phone questions about the checks.
However, it’s unclear whether taxpayers with complicated situations will be able to get answers about their stimulus checks, as the IRS says the workers will “answer some of the most common questions” about the payments.
The number to call is 800-919-9835. The phone number connects to an automated message, which states that most taxpayers will automatically receive their payments. It also recommends that consumers check the status of their payment at the “Get My Payment” site.
