NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Across North Texas, CBS 11 has shared stories of high school seniors missing out on opportunities this year.

“Trying not be too emotional, but it’s taken a blow,” April Ortiz said. “It’s a monumental thing for him and for us to see him graduate.”

Ortiz’s son is a Sunset High School senior.

She also met her husband at Sunset High School. A lot of of their favorite memories were made there.

This year, they were looking forward to seeing Jonah get the same opportunity.

“It’s heartbreaking, but my parents and other parents are trying their best to do what they can do to make this memorable,” Jonah said.

Looking for a way to add some cheer and celebrate the major milestone, a group of Sunset parents came together to create a special Facebook page.

The “Adopt a Senior” page allows parents to post their senior’s photos and bio, then someone in the community adopts them and sends them a graduation gift.

“It just kind of blew up overnight,” Ortiz said. “The kids, within minutes of posting — they just get snatched up.”

More than half of Sunset’s senior class is participating.

“I love my parents for doing this for not just me, but helping my fellow classmates,” Jonah said. “I love the effort.”

Dallas ISD parents aren’t the only ones participating in this. Schools in Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, Garland and Lewisville have also created “Adopt a Senior” pages.