PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a gravel hauler truck on Highway 75 in Plano Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to police, an SUV with two people inside was going westbound on the service road of Highway 190 (President George Bush Turnpike) at a high rate of speed. Police said as it approached the service road of 75, it “failed to navigate the turn” and went straight into the highway itself.
Police said the SUV then struck the driver side of the gravel hauler truck that was pulling a trailer in the southbound lanes.
Police said the driver of the gravel hauler and one occupant of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the SUV was ejected and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.
It’s unclear which of the occupants of the SUV was the driver. The identities of the three victims have not yet been released.
Highway 75 remains closed as officials continue to clean up and investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.