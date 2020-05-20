FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting at a park in Fort Worth nearly two weeks ago where hundreds of people were gathered, police said Wednesday.
The shooting happened on the evening of May 10 at Village Creek Park near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287. Police said there were around 400 people gathered at the park during the incident, along with several officers.
When shots began ringing out, the crowd could be seen scattering while officers went to help five people who were injured.
Now, police said they have identified and arrested three suspects in the shooting.
The suspects were identified as: Dcameron McKellar, 21, Kristopher Robinzine, 26, and Kieston Allen, 20.
McKellar and Robinzine were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Allen was charged with terroristic threat.
“As this investigation continues, our focus remains on the safety of the public and the accountability of those who threaten that safety,” police said in a news release.