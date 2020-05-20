Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have busted three businesses and two residences related to an investigation into prostitution, the department announced Wednesday.
Police said they executed search warrants at five total locations on May 14 and 19 in regards to aggravated promotion of prostitution.
According to police, the three spas “were engaging in prostitution” while two apartments units were connected to those businesses.
The three businesses are located at:
- 2018 W. Northwest Highway, Suites 110, 120, B1, B2, and B3
- 13345 N. Central Expressway, Suite 204
- 11441 N. Stemmons Freeway, Service Road, Suite 125
The two apartment units are located at a complex at Royal Lane and Newkirk Street.
Police also said one woman, 56, was arrested for aggravated promotion of prostitution. Her identity was not immediately released.
Chinese Madam bringing in coronavirus by way of New York City. Stop all of it President Trump.