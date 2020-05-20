2 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Saturday's StormsAlong with several inches of rain accumulating across North Texas between late Friday and early Sunday, two tornadoes occurred over eastern North Texas Saturday afternoon.

Cloudy, Muggy Daytime Weather Gives Way To Night Of Storms With High Winds & HailAs the weekend begins, another threat for severe weather arrives in North Texas -- this time Friday night.

DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In EveningMonday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.