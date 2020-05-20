DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the mother who shot and killed her 9-year-old daughter on Monday before turning the gun on herself.

SWAT found Alexica Stevenson-Gates, 35, and her daughter dead in a closet after an hours long standoff.

Her husband initially called police to the home on Highcrest after Stevenson-Gates allegedly chased him outside and fired a handgun at him multiple times.

He told police she was still inside with her daughter and 12-year-old son. The Family Violence Unit and Dallas SWAT were contacted. SWAT arrived and negotiated the release of the boy.

But after several hours without contact, SWAT entered the house and Stevenson-Gates fired at them also, striking two SWAT officers.

“So again, a tragic situation of violence… family violence that is really overtaking our community,” Chief Hall told reporters after the incident.

The preliminary investigation by the Special Investigations Unit revealed no shots were fired by the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police said they have seen an increase in cases of domestic violence in the last three months.