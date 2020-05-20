(CBSDFW.COM) – H-E-B will be holding a “Texas-sized” virtual ceremony complete with high-profile guests Wednesday evening to honor graduating high school and college seniors.
The ceremony will be held live at 7 p.m. on the company’s YouTube page and will feature guests such as country music star and Arlington native Maren Morris and actor Chuck Norris. Guests from the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Astros and Houston Texans are also expected to make appearances.
The company said Morris will be performing live on the YouTube stream.
The company said there will also be a giveaway for $100,000 in VISA gift cards. According to the company, 200 graduating seniors will have a chance to each win a $500 VISA gift card.
Wednesday’s event is just one of the many ways residents in Texas are celebrating the Class of 2020 due to schools and universities being forced to hold virtual graduations or very restricted in-person ceremonies.