NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Kroger has had a change of heart over what it recently deemed “overpayments” to quarantined workers on COVID-19 emergency leave.
The nation’s biggest supermarket chain is reversing its previous demand that the employees repay the extra money or face the wrath of bill collectors.
The snafu is the latest public relations hit for a company already under fire for yanking its so-called “hero bonus” of $2 more an hour for its more than 500,000 employees working on the front lines of the pandemic.
The company isn’t disclosing how many workers received the additional pay, saying only that it involved associates paid to remain at home after reporting coronavirus symptoms, testing positive for COVID-19 or who were otherwise quarantined.
