NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Officials with the Treasury Department say roughly 4 million Americans should soon receive their government stimulus payments through a prepaid debit card.

The cards are being mailed to people who haven’t provided their banking information to the IRS, such as low-income households without bank accounts or taxpayers who don’t typically receive a tax refund via direct deposit.

Although 140 million Americans have received stimulus payments since the IRS began sending the coronavirus relief checks in mid-April, another 10 million taxpayers are still waiting on the funds.

