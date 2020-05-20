Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been nearly a month since someone drove onto a Dallas sidewalk and hit and killed a 51-year-old woman. As police continue their search for a suspect they’re now asking for help from the public.
The fatal accident happened on April 28, in the 3800 block of Rugged Drive, near Bishop Dunn High School in Oak Cliff.
It was just before 9:00 p.m. when police say the suspect left the roadway, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the victim.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene in what is believed to be an older, dark colored SUV that has a boxy shape.
Anyone with information about this deadly hit and run is asked Dallas police at 214-671-0015.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.