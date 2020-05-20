



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed an appeal to block a federal court ruling this week that allows mail-in ballots for residents who are concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Antonio ordered the state to allow its voters to cast ballots by mail as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Paxton has been vocal about his opposition to mail-in ballots for reasons like fear of the coronavirus, citing potential for fraud.

A day after the ruling, Paxton filed his appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Last week, the attorney general urged the Supreme Court of Texas to order local election officials, like those in Dallas, El Paso and Harris counties, to follow laws concerning mail-in ballots, saying COVID-19 fears don’t qualify residents for this voting measure.

“Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud,” Paxton said. “Two-thirds of all election fraud cases prosecuted by my office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as ‘vote harvesting.’ Allowing widespread mail-in ballots will lead to greater fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters.”

The entire appeal can be read here.

The issues of in-person voting have been a growing concern for residents across the state due to the pandemic. Concerns such as long, packed lines and multiple people touching voting equipment have residents wanting to consider mail-in ballots.

Texas is expected to hold primary runoff elections in July.