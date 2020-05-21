Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fred’s Texas Café has served crave worthy burgers alongside cold schooners of beer to loyal customers at its TCU-area location on Blue Bonnet Circle for seven years.
Now, thanks to the coronvirus pandemic, it’s closing for good.
“Even with the switch to takeout and curbside deliveries, sales just weren’t enough to offset the costs,” said co-owner Quincy Wallace.
He hopes to re-open once the coronavirus is no longer a threat.
A similar fate befell Reunion Tower, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck in Dallas, which was one of the first landmark restaurants to announce it wasn’t ever going to reopen. And just this month, many were stunned when Highland Park Cafeteria shuttered after 95 years.
