DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire Rescue crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at a vacant commercial building Wednesday night.
It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Composite Drive in the northwest part of the city.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the one-story building. The fire quickly spread and sent flames shooting from the roof.
Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the flames. One of those first-responders sustained a non life-threatening burn and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He is expected to be okay.
No one else at the site was injured.
Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.