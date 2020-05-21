Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for the driver who struck and killed and bicyclist last week and fled the scene.
Police said a dark sedan struck the bicyclist at 2300 Elsie Faye Heggins St. at about 8:55 p.m. May 16.
The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling west on Elsie Faye Heggins toward S. Central Expressway. Detectives said the vehicle could have damage to the front end and a missing a headlight.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or jason.massey@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.