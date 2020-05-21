NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Abbott has issued an executive order lifting travel restrictions for air travelers entering Texas from a handful of hotspot regions in easing of COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect was also terminated.

In April, Abbott ended restrictions on travelers from Louisiana that started in March to slow the spread of COVID-19

But restrictions remained mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for air travelers from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Washington, as well as Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.

