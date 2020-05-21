FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas serves about 14 counties around the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex area.
Now they are hoping their May 28 virtual job fair helps bring employers and job seekers together during this pandemic.
David Setzer, the executive director of WSNCT, says a virtual job fair will be new for them but they have it figured out so that virtual “pavilions” are divided by industries.
For example, health care, transportation, information technology, and finance will all be their own “pavilions” that job seekers can enter virtually and meet with live recruiters waiting to chat with you.
Setzer added, “It’s going to be very interactive. They will be able to interact with the employers when they are in one pavilion and they can go to another pavilion.”
If you would like to register for the virtual job fair visit: https://dfwjobs.com/career-fair