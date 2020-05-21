PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Plano officer that happened in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Road.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning when a plain clothes officer saw a man who had just wrecked get out of his car and grab a long rifle from the backseat.

Out of concern, the Plano officer stopped and got out of his car. According to witnesses, when the officer confronted the man with the rifle, he identified himself as an officer and gave verbal commands to stop.

But the man continued to walk away and at some point turned and pointed his rifle toward the officer.

The officer to fired at the man, striking him in the arm. The suspect then fled but was caught after someone called police when they saw him in their backyard.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall tweeted that the “officer is fine and the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

She later deleted the tweet.

Since this incident occurred in the city of Dallas, it will be investigated by the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.