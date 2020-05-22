PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Smugglers, on a bridge from Mexico into Texas, attempted to bring thousands of pounds of marijuana into the U.S. in a way that at the very least could be considered ‘green’.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of fresh broccoli at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Pharr, Texas that contained more than 3,000 pounds of weed.
As customs officers inspected a tractor trailer they discovered 378 packages of suspected marijuana. In all, the bundles contained some 3,150 pounds of the alleged drug, that is said to be worth about $632,000.
In a press release statement Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said, “This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities.”
The shipment of broccoli, the tractor trailer and the suspected marijuana were all seized. Homeland Security is investigating the case.